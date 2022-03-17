Crews working to repair road cave-in on Walden Drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews are working to a repair a road cave-in in Augusta that followed a heavy thunderstorm Wednesday night.

Walden Drive in Augusta will be closed to through traffic between Parkway Drive and Wycliffe Street until the repairs are made, the city said Thursday.

Repairs began immediately at the location that’s a few blocks south of the Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center uptown location off Wrightsboro Road, the city said.

Anyone with questions can call the Augusta Traffic Engineering Division at 706-821-1850.

