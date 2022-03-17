Aiken Public Safety officers draw guns at Walmart

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday afternoon, The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to Walmart on Whiskey Road after a suspect with active warrants was spotted.

The location did not have to go on lockdown, but officers did have guns drawn around the building.

We spoke to a Public Safety Lieutenant who said the warrants were “not significant.”

The suspect was able to get away, and once crews determined the store was not under immediate danger, they left the scene.

