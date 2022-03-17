Advertisement

3-car accident reported on Interstate 20

Generic car crash
Generic car crash(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An accident involving three vehicles is causing traffic delays on Interstate 20 eastbound.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened I-20 eastbound just past exit 11, at Palmetto Parkway. State troopers responded to the scene around 7:20 a.m. Thursday morning.

Injuries were reported in the accident.

Lanes are blocked at this time, and motorists should use caution when going through the area.

