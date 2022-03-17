Advertisement

‘12 years full of tears, yet still no answers’: Douglas family gather to honor Sandra Robinson

Sandra Robsinson was 32 years old when she was found dead in a Cellular Superstore on South...
Sandra Robsinson was 32 years old when she was found dead in a Cellular Superstore on South Madison Street in Douglas Georgia. GBI says they believe it was a robbery but still haven’t made any arrest.(walb)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Sandra Robinson was 32 years old when she was found dead in a Cellular Superstore on South Madison Street in Douglas on March 17, 2010.

GBI says they are still working to put the person responsible behind bars.

GBI offering reward in 2010 Douglas killing

Mark Pro, GBI Special Agent In Charge in Douglas, says after 12 years, they’ve reopened and investigated leads that have been developed through the case agents. He says those leads have been followed upon.

“We just wanted to raise the community awareness that the investigation is still active and ongoing and we are seeking any information that may be out there,” Pro said.

The Douglas GBI, along with Sandra’s family and close friends, came together for a 12-year memorial at the Macedonia Baptist Church Wednesday night in her honor. After speaking with the family, I can feel the emotion and frustration that lingers through them from this tragedy.

Sandra’s son, Tray, spoke to the Douglas community with a heavy heart.

“This is, this is, heartbreaking. I was telling my grandmother, I didn’t want to come today and I told her I didn’t want to come because this breaks my heart and it’s like I’m reliving this again,” he said.

Sandra was loved by many around the community. Her mother says she is still devastated to this day knowing that her daughter’s killer is still free. The family is asking for help from the Douglas community and surrounding areas.

“If anybody knows anything pertaining to my mother’s death, speak up because it could be your family member and you can be in the same shoes that I’m in right now. Don’t keep quiet on this,” Tray said.

GBI is asking the community to call their tip line at 1 (800) 597-8477 if you know any information pertaining to this case. A $3,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senor Mezcal
New Mexican restaurant to open in Evans
Douglas Elementary School
Grandparents file police report against Edgefield County school nurse
His car wouldn't start, until a mechanic took this GPS device off his car.
He paid off his car. Two years later, he says dealer’s GPS device left him stranded
Hardie Davis Jr.
Exclusive interview: Augusta mayor responds to allegations
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas

Latest News

The new Golden Harvest logo is displayed behind CEP Amy Breitmann during an unveiling on March...
Golden Harvest Food Bank unveils new logo that’s full of symbolism
St. Patrick's Day
St. Patrick’s Day parade makes a return to Augusta this week
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Sending support for Ukraine
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Sending support for Ukraine
A formation of U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons fly over during a centennial ceremony for...
‘Manufacturing Madness’ looks for coolest thing made in SC
Army Soldier Surprises Wife With A Homecoming At International Studies Elementary Charter
Teacher gets surprised by military husband’s return