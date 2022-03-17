11-year-old Evans golfer signs brand deal with OnCore

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Xeve Perez has taken the junior golf scene by storm in recent years. Now, the 11-year-old has his own brand deal with OnCore golf.

Xeve started golfing when he was two years old. One day while trying out a new OnCore golf ball on the course, he made a little video review.

“I remember it like it was yesterday,” Xeve said. “I was like, ‘Hi OnCore. I’m Xeve. Thank you for making me a great golf ball,’ and then just launched one down the middle.”

Little did Xeve know he was planting the seeds for a relationship that would change his career. Last year, the NCAA passed an NIL rule, allowing athletes to get paid for their name, image, and likeness. After that, the USGA passed a similar rule, which went into effect Jan. 1. Shortly after, Xeve signed with OnCore.

“When it came to OnCore, me and OnCore we’re family. We were like this,” he said as he crossed his fingers.

As new doors open in Xeve’s career, the Perez family is moving from Evans to Florida to train at the renowned Butch Harmon School of Golf.

The hype. The fame. The expectations. All of that can be overwhelming for an 11-year-old kid. But Xeve said he still has the same passion for golf now as he did when he first picked up a club.

“It’s like a fire. It just keeps growing and growing and growing everyday,” he said.

But Xeve realizes how rare something like this is for someone his age. He doesn’t take it lightly.

“As much as all this can come, it can go,” he said. “So you always have to stay out there humble. Most importantly, have a positive attitude, play hard, and have fun.”

The deal allows Xeve to advertise for OnCore. The company can help out with things like equipment and travel for tournaments. Xeve is playing in the Mack Champ Invitational in Houston this weekend, where he’s one of the youngest players in the field as per usual.

