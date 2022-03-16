Advertisement

Wyoming app lets residents claim roadkill

In Wyoming, it's legal to take home roadkill and there's an app for that.
In Wyoming, it's legal to take home roadkill and there's an app for that.(Wyoming Game & Fish Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Collecting roadkill? In Wyoming, there’s an app for that.

Last year, the state passed a law allowing residents to pick up dead animals from the roadways.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation’s 511 app now helps confirm the animal was not killed illegally by entering the species and location where it was found.

There are some restrictions to collecting roadkill.

Certain interstates are not safe to stop and collect roadkill, no one can collect roadkill at night, and you can’t take home grizzly bears, mountain goats, bighorn sheep or some birds.

You also have to take the entire carcass with you, not just the head of a deer or the prime cuts of meat.

Anyone wanting to collect roadkill must also gain permission from the Wyoming Game & Fish Department, which can be done through the app.

The app is available on Android and Apple devices.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Elementary School
Grandparents file police report against Edgefield County school nurse
Charles Hawkins Jr.
Wife finds video, reports husband in molestation of 5-year-old
His car wouldn't start, until a mechanic took this GPS device off his car.
He paid off his car. Two years later, he says dealer’s GPS device left him stranded
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
Senor Mezcal
New Mexican restaurant to open in Evans

Latest News

The quake shook large parts of eastern Japan, including Tokyo, where buildings shook violently.
7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan, tsunami risk receding
Georgia state Capitol
Ga. Capitol news: GOP lawmakers seek further changes to election rules
Even a mild brain injury or concussion can be serious, but researchers say a blood test can...
New test may help diagnose severe brain injuries
Georgia Justice Justice Michael Boggs
Georgia Supreme Court members elect next chief justice
President Joe Biden outlined additional assistance for Ukraine on Wednesday.
Biden sending more anti-aircraft systems, drones to Ukraine after Zelenskyy’s address to Congress