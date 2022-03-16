Advertisement

Where South Carolina stands on gas tax suspension

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A bill to suspend Georgia’s gas tax is just one vote away from Governor Kemp’s desk.

When Kemp signs it into law, it’ll suspend the gas tax through the end of May, saving Georgians about 29 cents per gallon.

When it comes to suspending gas tax in South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster says it’s not going to happen. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says they’re working to make up for over 30 years of neglect to their infrastructure.

MORE | Fed begins inflation fight with key rate hike, more to come

How? A ten-year plan started in 2017. It raises the state gas tax two cents each year to raise over $2 billion. As of January, SC DOT has repaired 7,000 miles of roads and 16 bridges broken down into interstate upgrades, rural road safety, and pavement.

McMaster says suspending the tax would do more harm than good.

“Detrimental to the progress we’re making now in repairing, widening, and fixing those roads,” he said.

MORE | Primary elections get spotlight as S.C. filing period opens

In Aiken County, they’ve spent over 65 million repaving over 250 miles of road.

Since 2019, nearly $850 million was made from the gas tax. Because of this tax, they can pay the $2.139 billion in total project commitments made in January of this year.

It’s money they desperately needed to revitalize and make our roadways safer. From January of last year to January of this year, total project commitments cost around two billion. The gas tax made up over $193 million of those costs.

