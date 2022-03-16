Advertisement

WBRC FOX6 News photographer helps woman get out of her flooded car

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Heavy rains led to serious flooding situations in Jefferson County on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Rescue crews were called to several locations in the Birmingham area to help drivers stuck in high water.

One driver on University Boulevard near St. Vincent’s Hospital was helped out of her car by a WBRC FOX6 News photographer. Vincent Parker noticed the woman needed help getting out of her car and he waded out to help pull her out of the car window.

Parker said he saw the woman in the car and he knew she needed help. He said he made the decision to put his boots on and he started going towards her. He said she was nervous and wanted to open her door to get out, but he noticed water was still rising in the car. Vincent made the decision to help pull the woman out of her car window. Vincent said he talked to her and she was grateful but frantic about the situation.

Both of them are okay.

As a news team, we are so proud of Vincent, and we’re not alone.

Sarah Phillips, who works in The Birth Suites at St. Vincent’s, shared a video she took of the rescue:

Employee at The Birth Suites at St. Vincent's shares rescue video SOURCE: Sarah Phillips

Sarah said this when she sent us the video, “Please forgive the sounds 🙈 how precious of him to do that! Had me in tears! The Birth Suites at St Vincent’s commends him! We watched him outside my patient’s room 😊.” Sarah also added, “How cool his name is Vincent! And this is outside St Vincent’s! He is an angel!”

WBRC FOX6 News photographer helps rescue driver stuck in floodwater

