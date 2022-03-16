Graham wins OK of war crimes resolution against Putin

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Senate unanimously approved a resolution seeking investigations of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his regime for war crimes over the invasion of Ukraine.

Approved late Tuesday, the bipartisan measure from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., says the Senate strongly condemns the “violence, war crimes. crimes against humanity” being carried out Russian military forces under Putin’s direction. It encourages international criminal courts to investigate Putin, his security council and military leaders for possible war crimes.

AIDING UKRAINE Sen. Lindsey Graham held a news conference Wednesday about plans to ease transfer of weapons to Ukraine, which is under attack by Russia. He’s pushing a Senate resolution urging the Biden administration to support the transfer of aircraft, such as MiG-29s and air defense systems to Ukraine. Watch the stream above.

“These atrocities deserve to be investigated for war crimes,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

The measure was approved swiftly and without dissent as lawmakers in Congress continue to muscle a bipartisan show of force against the Russian war in Ukraine. First introduced almost two weeks ago, the Senate resolution would not carry the force of law, but is another example of Congress providing the Biden administration political support to take a tough line against Putin’s aggression.

Last week, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris embraced calls for an international war crimes investigation of Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, citing the “atrocities” of bombing civilians, including a maternity hospital.

The resolution:

Strongly condemns the ongoing violence, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, and systematic human rights abuses being carried out by the Russian armed forces and their proxies and Putin’s military commanders, at the direction of Putin.

Encourages member states to petition the ICC or other appropriate international tribunal to take any appropriate steps to investigate war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Russian armed forces and their proxies and President Putin’s military commanders, at the direction of Putin.

Supports any investigation into war crimes, crimes against humanity, and systematic human rights abuses levied by Putin, the Russian Security Council, the Russian Armed Forces and their proxies, and Putin’s military commanders.

Encourages the U.S. government and partner nations to use their voice, vote, and influence in international institutions in which they are members to hold President Vladimir Putin, the Russian Security Council, the Russian armed forces and their proxies, and Putin’s military commanders accountable for their sponsorship of ongoing violence, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, and systematic human rights abuses.

Stands with the people of Ukraine who have been affected by the brutality of the Putin regime.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.