Usual donors not aiding Perdue as much in governor’s race

From left: David Perdue and Brian Kemp
From left: David Perdue and Brian Kemp(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA - Georgia Republican David Perdue raked in millions in campaign cash during his two Senate campaigns.

But he’s struggling to attract big bucks as he tries to unseat incumbent Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

The former senator’s top 30 individual contributors pumped nearly $450,000 into his Senate campaigns, but that same group and their immediate families have steered just $26,200 for his run for governor.

Kemp has meanwhile raised $81,450 from these previous Perdue backers.

Perdue’s difficulties suggest a broader challenge for him ahead of May’s GOP primary, which could signal the direction of the national Republican Party.

