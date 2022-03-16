Ukrainian leader impresses Allen: ‘I believe he’s going to win’

WASHINGTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many members of Congress were moved when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with them for more help as he tries to stave off Russian invaders.

Among the audience was Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta.

“You have to admire his courage, his leadership,” Allen said Wednesday after Zelenskyy’s address to Congress. “He has become probably one of the world’s most outstanding leaders in the face of tremendous odds. And he’s very confident in his people. And, you know, if we could just clear the air out for him, I mean, you know, the no-fly deal, and they could handle that thing on the ground.”

Allen has confidence in the Ukrainian people, too.

“I believe he’s going to win,” Allen said, noting Zelenskyy’s portrayal in a video as part of the address.

“I mean, how many presidents get in the bunker with the troops, you know, with it, to build morale?” Allen said. “I mean, so he he was very humble. He was very appreciative of our assistance, our prayers. He asked for continued prayers. And it was very moving.”

Allen called the invasion pushed by Russian ruler Vladimir Putin “one of the world’s greatest atrocities.”

“I mean, it’s evil like we’ve not seen in, you know, Hitler,” Allen said.

Allen recounted what Zelenskyy asked for.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the U.S. Congress on Wednesday. (Source: POOL, HOUSE RECORDING STUDIO, CNN, POOL/House Recording Studio)

“He asked for three things. One is more sanctions. Two is military assistance. The MiGs, which, you know, they they know how to operate the MiGs. And that would help clear the skies. And then the third thing is stop buying Russian oil. I mean, stop sending money to the very country and financing the war for the Russians.”

Allen singled out sending money to Russia as something that’s very much in our control.

“I mean, we’re sending $75 million a day to Russia,” he said. “Now, we voted last week, but it doesn’t it doesn’t take place for 45 days. Now, we had an amendment to that to require us to stop immediately sending Russian oil and to demand that President Biden put back into law and remove all the regulations that empowered our energy industry to become energy-independent just 18 months ago.”

He said something must be done about Putin.

“Somehow, we’ve got to get to Putin,” Allen said.

“There needs to be a red line here: ‘You crossed this line, man.’”

The Ukrainian border is another line that concerns Allen.

“When you’re starving, kids and people, innocent people starving, not allowing us to get supplies and food and medical supplies into certain regions, I mean, that’s inhumane,” he said. “I mean, serious in my opinion. Serious war crimes.”

Zelenskyy makes a direct plea to US lawmakers for help for his war-torn country. (Source: CNN, POOL, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine)

