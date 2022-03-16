‘Somebody’s going to get electrocuted’: Local residents voice power line concerns

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Leaning, damaged, and broken power line poles. Neighbors in one south Augusta subdivision say there are at least three they want taken care of.

Neighbors tell us they’ve called the utility company multiple times, but nothing’s getting done.

Your typical power line poles have 7,200 volts per wire and have the power to deliver a deadly shock. Neighbors say the broken power poles and lines have been a problem for months, and they are concerned about their safety.

“It’s been here probably about two or three months,” said Michael Pastecki, resident.

Tom Bevill, neighborhood auto shop, said: “What happens is tractor-trailers try to turn around in that neighborhood down there, and they always sideswiped the pole. They don’t usually stick around. They keep on riding.”

Georgia Power says typically when poles and wires break, its due to trees falling from storm damage or even car accidents.

Jessica Williams, resident said: “It can be fixed. It needs to be fixed. We’ve been staying in this neighborhood 21 years, and it’s never been this bad.”

Regardless of the cause, neighbors are concerned for their safety

“Power going in and out. Nothing but trees and branches falling. It’s bad,” she said

Bevill: “Power lines come down, and somebody’s going to get electrocuted.”

We spoke with Georgia Power who says they did find and will fix the damaged poles and lines that belong to them in this area. If you notice issues with streetlights, storm drainage, or ordinance violations, call Augusta 311 to report. For power concerns or outages, visit Georgia Power.

