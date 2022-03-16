Advertisement

Senate approves bill to address Regency Mall blight

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The state Senate has approved a bill sponsored by an Augusta lawmaker in the hopes that it could help local officials get rid of the ruins of the long-closed Regency Mall.

The Senate on Tuesday approved Senate Bill 227 in a 35-17 vote.

The measure sponsored by Sen. Harold Jones II, D-Augusta, would allow county governments to declare abandoned mall property blighted and use their powers under eminent domain to improve the property.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW | Augusta mayor responds to allegations

“This is a great first step which help local governments with the issue of abandoned malls and shopping centers,” Jones said. “Whether Regency Mall in Augusta or other abandoned malls littered throughout the state, this will provide another tool in the tool box of our local governments when negotiating with owners of these massive abandoned properties.”

Jones said the power of eminent domain should always be used as a last resort but current law has shielded the property owners from the state’s eminent domain power.

“SB 227 will now give counties a better opportunity to develop these massive abandoned structures and provide new life to the community,” he said.

You can view the full text of SB 227 at https://www.legis.ga.gov/legislation/59931.

