Primary elections get spotlight as South Carolina’s filing period opens

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Filing is open for South Carolina’s 2022 primary elections.

Filing opened Wednesday for the contests, which include intraparty races featuring Republican incumbents fending off challengers backed by former President Donald Trump.

All candidates for state, federal and local offices must register by March 30.

Primary elections are June 14.

The two most closely watched congressional seats are along South Carolina’s coast, where U.S. Reps. Tom Rice and Nancy Mace are being targeted by Trump for behavior he has characterized as disloyal to him.

Democrats Joe Cunningham and Mia McLeod are vying for the chance to face Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, who is seeking his second full term.

The governor filed for re-election in Columbia on Wednesday.

As the incumbent in a solidly red state – McMaster says his campaign with Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette will focus on where the state was before they took office, where it’s come, and where they want to go.

McMaster pointed to South Carolina’s handling of the pandemic, the passage of the anti-abortion “Fetal Heartbeat Bill,” and anticipated income tax cuts as accomplishments of his five years in office.

The governor said at a news conference today with leaders from the South Carolina Republican Party that the state’s future lies in its economy, education, and environment.

“We intend to build strongly, forcefully, and think big,” he said. “As someone said, the only shame is low aim, so we’d rather aim high and fail than aim low and succeed, and we’re aiming high, and we are succeeding, and we will continue to do that.”

One of McMaster’s Democratic challengers – state Sen. Mia McLeod of Richland County – also filed.

McLeod’s opponent in the Democratic primary, former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, has not yet filed.

