Advertisement

Myrtle Beach man charged after video of dog being struck circulates online

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man has been charged after a video of him striking a dog recently circulated online.

The Horry County Animal Care Center said 24-year-old Austin Hensley was arrested by the Horry County Police Department in connection to the incident.

Officials said Hensley was not the dog’s owner but was “an associate of the owners who was entrusted to take the dog for a walk.” The agency added that the video showed the dog was struck in the head by an individual holding a leash.

The HCACC said an investigation found the dog was in good condition and was well-cared for by the rightful owners. It has since been returned to them.

Hensley is charged with animal cruelty.

Online records show he’s being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Wednesday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken Public Safety officers draw guns at Walmart on Whiskey Road.
Aiken Department Public Safety officers draw guns at Walmart
Golf balls adorn a makeshift memorial at the Rockwind Community Links, Wednesday, March 16,...
NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup in Texas crash that killed 9
Over 100 people were arrested after a six-day long human trafficking sting in Florida.
4 Disney employees among over 100 arrested in human trafficking sting, police say
Lake Olmstead Stadium, March 4, 2022
XPR Augusta suspends ticket sales for concert series
Walden Drive was closed on March 17, 2022, after a roadway cave-in that followed a heavy...
Crews work to repair pavement cave-in on Walden Drive

Latest News

File photo of crime scene tape.
Man found dead in driveway of Hephzibah home
Washington County deputies accused of killing Eurie Martin
Activists push for deputy to be fired in stun-gun death
From left: Cory Fleming and Alex Murdaugh
Judge sets bond for longtime Murdaugh friend Cory Fleming
WALB
‘12 years full of tears, yet still no answers’: Douglas family gather to honor Sandra Robinson
Myrtle Beach man charged after video of dog being struck circulates online
Myrtle Beach man charged after video of dog being struck circulates online