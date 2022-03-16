Myrtle Beach man charged after video of dog being struck circulates online

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man has been charged after a video of him striking a dog recently circulated online.

The Horry County Animal Care Center said 24-year-old Austin Hensley was arrested by the Horry County Police Department in connection to the incident.

Officials said Hensley was not the dog’s owner but was “an associate of the owners who was entrusted to take the dog for a walk.” The agency added that the video showed the dog was struck in the head by an individual holding a leash.

The HCACC said an investigation found the dog was in good condition and was well-cared for by the rightful owners. It has since been returned to them.

Hensley is charged with animal cruelty.

Online records show he’s being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Wednesday.

