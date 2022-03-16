Advertisement

Judge: Minor leaguers work year-round, MLB violated wage law

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom, right, and bullpen catcher Dave Racaniello walk in...
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom, right, and bullpen catcher Dave Racaniello walk in the outfield during media day for the Major League Baseball World Series against the Kansas City Royals Monday, Oct. 26, 2015, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge ruled that minor leaguers are year-round employees who work during training time and found Major League Baseball violated Arizona state minimum wage law and is liable for triple damages.

U.S. District Judge Joseph C. Spero in San Francisco also ruled MLB did not comply with California wage statement requirements, awarding $1,882,650 in penalties. Spero unsealed a 180-page ruling Tuesday night in a lawsuit filed eight years ago. He ruled minor leaguers should be paid for travel time to road games in the California League and to practice in Arizona and Florida.

