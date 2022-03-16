‘It’s been tough: Local employers look to hire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta GreenJackets had to cancel their job fair on Wednesday at SRP Park and postponed it until March 24.

The cancelation means you’ve got another chance to come out if you couldn’t make it today.

“We’re looking forward to hopefully a lot of candidates to come out. We’ve got a lot of seasonal positions that we’re still looking to fill,” said Brandon Greene, GreenJackets general manager.

The rain put a bit of a damper on things, especially since they’re trying to phase out of doing virtual interviews.

“Our strategies have changed how we’ve done it. It’s been a while since we’ve done in-person interviews,” he said.

They weren’t the only ones hoping to get their hands on some applications. About 30 employers headed out to a Goodwill job fair across town.

Leah Pontani, Goodwill senior vice president of career development said: “Our unemployment rates are at unprecedented lows right now, and we’re still seeing employers desperate for workers.”

Believe it or not, unemployment claims in Georgia have been going down over the last year, and the unemployment rate is nearing pre-pandemic levels.

Ricky Powell, Staff Zone area manager said: “It’s been tough with COVID. It’s been tough to fulfill these jobs that we have.”

The difficulty depends on the industry. According to the Georgia Department of Labor, health care, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality jobs have the most openings.

One employer tells us looming vaccine mandates by companies they’re contracted by made things even more difficult for them.

Andrew Hubbard, account manager, Ellefson Transportation Group said: ‘With certain contracts and certain companies, we can only send out a select few individuals. We’re struggling to find people who are at least willing to consider that option.”

Others remain hopeful.

Powell said: “I’d love to see 20 people. We could put them to work immediately.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.