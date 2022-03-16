Advertisement

‘It’s been tough: Local employers look to hire

By Celeste Springer
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta GreenJackets had to cancel their job fair on Wednesday at SRP Park and postponed it until March 24.

The cancelation means you’ve got another chance to come out if you couldn’t make it today.

“We’re looking forward to hopefully a lot of candidates to come out. We’ve got a lot of seasonal positions that we’re still looking to fill,” said Brandon Greene, GreenJackets general manager.

The rain put a bit of a damper on things, especially since they’re trying to phase out of doing virtual interviews.

MORE | Job seekers invited to hiring events in 4 local counties

“Our strategies have changed how we’ve done it. It’s been a while since we’ve done in-person interviews,” he said.

They weren’t the only ones hoping to get their hands on some applications. About 30 employers headed out to a Goodwill job fair across town.

Leah Pontani, Goodwill senior vice president of career development said: “Our unemployment rates are at unprecedented lows right now, and we’re still seeing employers desperate for workers.”

Believe it or not, unemployment claims in Georgia have been going down over the last year, and the unemployment rate is nearing pre-pandemic levels.

Ricky Powell, Staff Zone area manager said: “It’s been tough with COVID. It’s been tough to fulfill these jobs that we have.”

MORE | ‘The possibilities are endless’: SRS highlights first female operators

The difficulty depends on the industry. According to the Georgia Department of Labor, health care, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality jobs have the most openings.

One employer tells us looming vaccine mandates by companies they’re contracted by made things even more difficult for them.

Andrew Hubbard, account manager, Ellefson Transportation Group said: ‘With certain contracts and certain companies, we can only send out a select few individuals. We’re struggling to find people who are at least willing to consider that option.”

Others remain hopeful.

Powell said: “I’d love to see 20 people. We could put them to work immediately.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Elementary School
Grandparents file police report against Edgefield County school nurse
Charles Hawkins Jr.
Wife finds video, reports husband in molestation of 5-year-old
His car wouldn't start, until a mechanic took this GPS device off his car.
He paid off his car. Two years later, he says dealer’s GPS device left him stranded
Senor Mezcal
New Mexican restaurant to open in Evans
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

Latest News

gas tax
Where S.C. stands on gas tax suspension
Utility pole in Springfield
‘Somebody’s going to get electrocuted’: Local residents voice power line concerns
Neighbors voice power line safety concerns
Neighbors voice power line safety concerns
Local employees looking to hire
Local employers looking to hire