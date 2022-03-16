Hephzibah man sentenced to federal prison for child porn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County man was sentenced to federal prison after admitting he possessed hundreds of images of child sexual exploitation, according to prosecutors.

Justin Bryan, 34, of Hephzibah, was sentenced to 80 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography, said David H. Estes, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

U.S. District Court Judge Dudley H. Bowen also ordered Bryan to pay $18,000 in restitution to victims and to serve 15 years of supervised release and register as a sex offender after completion of his prison term.

In December 2020, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cybertip identifying online images of child pornography. The center alerted the FBI, and agents later found and arrested Bryan and seized multiple electronic devices that were found to contain hundreds of videos and images depicting sexual exploitation of children, according to prosecutors.

“Each time an image of sexual exploitation is shared on the internet, a vulnerable child is revictimized,” Estes said. “We applaud the work of our law enforcement partners and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in identifying predators.”

