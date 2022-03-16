Advertisement

Georgia Supreme Court members elect next chief justice

Georgia Justice Justice Michael Boggs
Georgia Justice Justice Michael Boggs(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) - The justices on Georgia’s highest court have unanimously selected their next leader.

State Supreme Court Presiding Justice Michael Boggs will take over when Chief Justice David Nahmias steps down from the court on July 17.

The justices also unanimously chose Justice Nels Peterson to succeed Boggs as presiding justice.

Georgia chief justices serve a single four-year term leading the state’s judicial branch.

The chief justice speaks for the high court and the rest of the state’s judiciary and presides over oral arguments and deliberation meetings.

The chief justice also chairs the Georgia Judicial Council, which makes policy for the judicial branch.

