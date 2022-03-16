Advertisement

Georgia enjoys school-record turnout from NFL for Pro Day

Georgia running back Zamir White (3) celebrates after a touchdown against Auburn during the...
Georgia running back Zamir White (3) celebrates after a touchdown against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s impressive class of NFL draft candidates commanded an unusually large audience at the school’s Pro Day.

After Georgia sent 14 players to the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis earlier this month, the most of any school, the talent was again on display on campus. Georgia coach Kirby Smart says 122 NFL coaches, executives and scouts were on hand to see the players who led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980. Smart says it was the biggest turnout by the NFL on a Pro Day at Georgia.

He says the group will be difficult to replace.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Elementary School
Grandparents file police report against Edgefield County school nurse
Charles Hawkins Jr.
Wife finds video, reports husband in molestation of 5-year-old
His car wouldn't start, until a mechanic took this GPS device off his car.
He paid off his car. Two years later, he says dealer’s GPS device left him stranded
Senor Mezcal
New Mexican restaurant to open in Evans
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

Latest News

Atlanta Falcons
Falcons sign LT Matthews to 3-year, $55 million extension
Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario celebrates after hitting a three run home run during the fourth...
Braves boost outfield with additions of Rosario, Dickerson
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston (4) drives against Mississippi's Angel Baker (15) in the first...
AP All-America team includes milestone for Kentucky’s Howard
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom, right, and bullpen catcher Dave Racaniello walk in...
Judge: Minor leaguers work year-round, MLB violated wage law