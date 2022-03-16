Advertisement

Garth Brooks bringing tour to Bank of America Stadium after multiple pandemic cancellations

The country superstar is set to play Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, July 16, at 7 p.m., according to an announcement Wednesday morning.
Garth Brooks is bringing his tour to Bank of America Stadium in July.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The thunder rolls and so is Garth Brooks … right into Charlotte.

The country superstar is set to play Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, July 16, at 7 p.m., according to an announcement Wednesday morning.

It will mark Brooks’ first time at the home of the Carolina Panthers and his first time in Charlotte in 24 years, the announcement said.

This will be the only stadium tour stop in the Carolinas and Virginia.

The announcement comes roughly seven months after Brooks announced he would be canceling a September 2021 stop at Bank of America Stadium due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

That September date was the fourth time the country star had rescheduled the tour stop since 2020.

Over 70,000 fans had purchased tickets for the anticipated 2020 concert.

Tickets for the July date will be on sale Friday, March 25, at 10 a.m.

