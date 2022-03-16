Ga. Capitol news: GOP lawmakers seek further changes to election rules

ATLANTA - Georgia House Republicans pushed through a bill late Tuesday to make further changes to Georgia’s voting rules.

Democrats say the Republicans are still catering to Donald Trump’s “big lie” that Georgia’s 2020 election was stolen.

Republicans say the new rules would improve confidence in elections.

Changes include allowing the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to start examining election problems without an invitation from other officials.

The measure would also create new chain-of-custody requirements for handling ballots.

People would also get the right to inspect paper ballots after an election.

House Bill 1464 moves to the Senate for more debate.

Illegal protest penalties raised under proposed Georgia bill

ATLANTA - Georgia would make some kinds of protest a felony under a bill drafted in response to illegal activity during the Black Lives Matter protests in Atlanta in the summer of 2020.

Senate Bill 171 passed on a party-line vote Tuesday.

Republican Sen. Randy Robertson of Cataula says the bill will stop people from engaging in illegal activities and force cities and counties to not adopt a hands-off approach to criminal behavior.

Democrats say most of the activity Robertson cites as objectionable is already a crime.

They say the bill is unconstitutional because it violates people’s First Amendment rights to free speech and assembly.

GOP senators break ranks to doom school voucher bill

ATLANTA - Georgia state senators have rejected a plan to give educational vouchers of up to $6,000 a year.

Eight Republicans broke ranks and four others left the floor Tuesday, spurning a push by Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller.

The Gainesville Republican is seeking his party’s nomination for lieutenant governor.

The measure would have let parents spend on private school or home-schooling for any child who attended public school for as little as a six weeks.

Georgia already has programs giving vouchers for special education students and giving state income tax credits for donors to private school scholarship funds.

A bill is pending to double scholarship tax credits to $200 million a year.

From reports by WRDW/WAGT and The Associated Press

