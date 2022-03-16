Follow-up: Augusta Mayor responds to allegations, misused city money

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Right now, the mayor is part of a state ethics investigation. There are also allegations surfacing from two former staffers about how his office handles his finances.

We talked to one of the mayor’s former executive assistants, who claims the mayor had two offices.

One of his former executive assistants says the mayor had an outside group of counselors, which for the most part, he tried to keep a secret from his other employees. She claims he’d have separate projects with those counselors, but the mayor denies all these allegations. He says every dollar spent in his office can be accounted for, and he has nothing to hide.

“Mayor Davis had a plan for himself that he didn’t communicate,” said Latisha McMillian.

Two years ago, McMillan walked out of the mayor’s office. We asked if she felt the mayor used the money for self-promotion.

McMillan said: “Absolutely. Absolutely.”

McMillan alleges Davis used city funds allocated to his office for personal gain. She also says he worked with people outside his office.

“Internally, we had a group of workers, but he also had what he referred to as his ‘outside counsel’,” she said.

We talked with Davis about those allegations.

“It’s been painful. It’s been disappointing and painful for me. It’s been disappointing and painful for my family,” said Davis.

He says the ‘outside counsel’ doesn’t exist, but he doesn’t deny using outside consultants to assist in his office.

“We will use consultants as necessary to support any effort that we have, where we don’t have the skillset inside of this office,” he said.

As for the current ethics complaints against him, he says he’s filed any previously unfilled reports.

“If you go to the state ethics website right now, you’ll see 1000s of individuals who have had late reports,” he said.

There have been nine state ethics investigations resolved in 2021. Six had to do with missing or improper filings or disclosure reports. The state is also looking into his involvement with a billboard campaign to put the new JBA at Regency Mall.

We asked him to explain the email sent from his personal email okaying the template design.

“There’s a single email, that single email says, ‘I like that’,” he said.

In the conversation, the mayor also referred to an internal audit of his office done last year at his request. That audit found no serious wrongdoing or improper money handling.

Some commissioners were not happy with that audit and wanted a deeper dive into his spending.

The state investigation into Davis’s finances is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.