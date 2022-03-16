Fire crews responding to trailer fire in Aiken

Advertisement

A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN,SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -Fire crews are responding to an early morning trailer fire on Beaver Dam Road in Aiken.

Aiken County dispatch says one man was found inside of the home and is being treated with smoke inhalation and possible burns.

Dispatch also confirms there were other people inside but they did get out safely.

The extent of the man’s injuries are unknown and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

We are told this is a fully involved structure fire and crews are still on the scene.

This is a developing story, stay with News 12 for the latest updates and developments.

