Fire causes evacuation of cafeteria at Douglas Elementary in Trenton
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a report of a structure fire Wednesday morning in the Douglas Elementary School cafeteria.
The fire was reported just before 9:30 a.m. in the building at 215 Samuel E. Diggs Road.
The building was quickly evacuated as firefighters were en route as of 9:30 a.m. All people were accounted for.
The fire was reported out by 9:36 a.m.
Trenton and Edgefield County crews were called to the scene, as were law enforcement agencies.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.