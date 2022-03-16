Fire causes evacuation of cafeteria at Douglas Elementary in Trenton

TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a report of a structure fire Wednesday morning in the Douglas Elementary School cafeteria.

The fire was reported just before 9:30 a.m. in the building at 215 Samuel E. Diggs Road.

The building was quickly evacuated as firefighters were en route as of 9:30 a.m. All people were accounted for.

The fire was reported out by 9:36 a.m.

Trenton and Edgefield County crews were called to the scene, as were law enforcement agencies.

