Fire causes evacuation of cafeteria at Douglas Elementary in Trenton

(WKYT)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a report of a structure fire Wednesday morning in the Douglas Elementary School cafeteria.

The fire was reported just before 9:30 a.m. in the building at 215 Samuel E. Diggs Road.

The building was quickly evacuated as firefighters were en route as of 9:30 a.m. All people were accounted for.

The fire was reported out by 9:36 a.m.

Trenton and Edgefield County crews were called to the scene, as were law enforcement agencies.

Douglas Elementary School
Fake gun used to shoot Orbeez
