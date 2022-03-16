Advertisement

Falcons sign LT Matthews to 3-year, $55 million extension

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons((Source: Atlanta Falcons Twitter))
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Left tackle Jake Matthews, a durable mainstay on the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive line for eight seasons, has signed a three-year, $55 million extension that will carry through the 2026 season.

The 30-year-old Matthews was the No. 6 overall pick by Atlanta in the 2014 draft. He has started 127 consecutive games, the longest active streak by an offensive lineman in the NFL. It is the fourth-longest active streak for any position. Matthews was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018. He was a team captain last season.

He will earn a base salary of $12.5 million in 2022.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Elementary School
Grandparents file police report against Edgefield County school nurse
Charles Hawkins Jr.
Wife finds video, reports husband in molestation of 5-year-old
His car wouldn't start, until a mechanic took this GPS device off his car.
He paid off his car. Two years later, he says dealer’s GPS device left him stranded
Senor Mezcal
New Mexican restaurant to open in Evans
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario celebrates after hitting a three run home run during the fourth...
Braves boost outfield with additions of Rosario, Dickerson
Georgia running back Zamir White (3) celebrates after a touchdown against Auburn during the...
Georgia enjoys school-record turnout from NFL for Pro Day
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston (4) drives against Mississippi's Angel Baker (15) in the first...
AP All-America team includes milestone for Kentucky’s Howard
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom, right, and bullpen catcher Dave Racaniello walk in...
Judge: Minor leaguers work year-round, MLB violated wage law