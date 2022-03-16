Do you recognize this suspect in aggravated battery case?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a suspect in an aggravated battery case.

Authorities said Wednesday they’re looking for Francis Jerome Padgett, 42, whose described as 42 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Deputies also released a photo of him.

He’s wanted in connection with an aggravated battery incident that occurred March 4 in the 2400 block of Wilkshire Drive, deputies said.

Anyone with information about him is urged to contact Investigator Anthony Gregory 706-821-1451, or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

