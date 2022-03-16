Dangerous water pellet challenge affecting communities in two-state

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - A dangerous new trend law enforcement in the two-state wants parents to be on the lookout for kids using fake guns to shoot water gel-like beads.

Just like other challenges we’ve seen, social media like Tik Tok has helped fuel the danger, as some kids take part in the activity so they can post it for others to see.

This latest challenge is called the “Orbeez Challenge,” and police departments around the region say kids have been shooting at people, property, and even each other.

And kids have started to paint the toys black to imitate real guns. And some have started to freeze the water beads to make them more painful.

Police are warning kids and young adults to think before they participate. They say firing any type of toy or fake weapon at someone or someone’s property is a crime.

Parents could also face charges of failure to supervise their children if they participate in the challenge.

Earlier this week, police in Peachtree City, Georgia say a 7-year-old boy suffered injuries to his face and body after he was hit with water beads by four teenagers. The four 17-year-olds have been charged with unlawful use of a firearm.

In LaGrange, two juveniles and one parent were arrested this past weekend due to involvement in the trend.

Police say that the two juveniles shot at a male employee at a pro shop. The employee was hit about 10 to 12 times in the face and neck area. The juveniles also shot a female in the back multiple times in the parking lot of the shop before leaving the scene. The juveniles were both charged with reckless conduct and simple battery.

Reports of the social media prank have also circulated around the Myrtle Beach area in South Carolina.

“Some of them are being shot in the chest, face, whatever... At 90 to 200 feet per second, they do hurt somewhat when you get hit with them,” Lt. Mark Cavender with LaGrange PD said. “It could land you in jail or could end up in a situation where you get hurt, someone else gets hurt and you change the whole course of your life over a toy,”

In a call to parents, the Eufaula Police Department tells parents to: “ask yourself…. If presented the opportunity, could you decide, in a matter of seconds, at night or in poor lighting, which weapon is real, and which is fake? Then ask yourself…. Do you condone your child having one of these weapons, firing it in public, and risking that a legally armed citizen or the police can tell the difference?”

Law enforcement says if children want to play with those pellet or paintball guns to make sure they are in a safe environment, and everyone wears protective gear.

WTVM, WGCL, and WMBF contributed to this report.

