Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A closed upper low will keep rain chances high this evening into early tonight. Severe weather chances are low, but not zero, with a 5% chance for strong winds, 15% chance for hail up to the size of quarters, and 2% tornado risk for our southern counties. Storms will be capable of producing heavy rain that could lead to localized minor flooding issues. Rain totals will be between 1-2″ with isolated areas seeing 2″+. Another round of storms will be possible after dinnertime tonight as the sunsets, but there will be the potential for some sunshine between now and the next round of rain, this could lead to a few stronger storms.

Severe Risk (WRDW)

Lingering showers and downpours will stick around through tonight, but Thursday morning looks dry with clearing skies and lows in the low 50s.

Thursday will be dry with clearing skies during the day and afternoon highs in the mid to low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny during the day. Winds will be out of the west/southwest between 5-10 mph.

A cold front will bring the chance for showers and storms late in the day Friday. Highs on Friday will be warm ahead of the front in the mid to upper 70s. There is a low risk for severe storms again Friday afternoon/evening with the main threat being strong winds. Rain will move through late Friday into Friday night, but dry out for the weekend.

Low severe weather risk Friday with storms moving in ahead of a cold front. (WRDW)

Nice weather in store this weekend behind the front. Partly cloudy skies Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. Sunshine returns Sunday with highs in the mid 70s.

