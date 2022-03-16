Advertisement

County tax commissioner resigns to work on mayoral run

Steven Kendrick
Steven Kendrick(WRDW)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Tax Commissioner Steven Kendrick has resigned the post so he can focus on running for Augusta mayor.

He’s among a field of nine people who’ve filed to be the successor to Mayor Hardie Davis, who can’t run for re-election due to term limits.

Just a few days ago, candidates filed their paperwork to run for mayor and other local government posts.

We’re talking to Kendrick to get more details as well as election officials to learn whether there will need to be a special election to fil the tax commissioner role. Check on News 12 and WRDW.com, where we’ll share what we learn.

Here’s a look at the Richmond County candidates listed by the Georgia secretary of state after the filing period closed Friday:

AUGUSTA MAYOR

  • Donald Bradshaw, entrepreneur/engineer
  • Charlie Hannah, tax law consultant
  • A.K. Hasan, Richmond County Board of Education trustee/retired
  • Robert Ingham, tax preparer
  • Lucas V. Johnson, customer service representative
  • Garnett Johnson, small business owner
  • Steven Kendrick, government administrator
  • Lori Myles, educator
  • Marion Williams, retired

AUGUSTA COMMISSION, DISTRICT 2

  • Leroy “Ray Montana” crew, marketing
  • Charles Cummings, retired
  • Cleveland Garrison, welder
  • Ralph Gunter Sr., retired firefighter
  • Von Pouncey, executive director
  • Stacy Pulliam, real estate agent

AUGUSTA COMMISSION, DISTRICT 4

  • Alvin D. Mason, Department of Defense employee
  • Betty C. Reece, retired

AUGUSTA COMMISSION, DISTRICT 6

  • Jeremy Johnson, real estate investor
  • Tony Lewis, retired
  • Mario D. Taylor Sr., business owner

AUGUSTA COMMISSION, DISTRICT 8

  • Brandon Garrett, marketing

SUPER COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 10

  • John Clarke, retired
  • Robert A. Cooks, consultant
  • Wayne Guilfoyle, self-employed

STATE COURT JUDGE (TO SUCCEED MONIQUE WALKER)

  • Monique Walker, state court judge

STATE COURT JUDGE (TO SUCCEED DAVID D. WATKINS)

  • Evita Paschall, attorney
  • Ashanti Lilley Pounds, attorney

CHIEF JUDGE, CIVIL AND MAGISTRATE COURT

  • Carletta Sims Brown, Democratic Party, civil and magistrate court chief judge
  • Katrell Nash, Democratic Party, attorney

Columbia County

COUNTY COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 1

  • Connie M. Melear, Republican Party, chief financial officer

COUNTY COMMISSIONER, DISTRICT 2

  • Alison Couch, Republican Party, public accountant
  • Dewey G. Galeas, Republican Party, retired military officer

COUNTY COMMISSON CHAIRPERSON

  • Douglas R. Duncan Jr., Republican Party, vice president, MAU

BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 2

  • Kristi Baker, physical therapy assistant
  • Lee Benedict, teacher
  • John Duggan, engineer
  • Sandy Steed, massage therapist

BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 3

  • Ashley Lee, business manager/co-owner
  • Melvin Mahone, assistant professor of sociology
  • Judy Simmons Teasley, retired educator

