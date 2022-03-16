Advertisement

Congressman Clyburn reacts to Zelenskyy’s address

U.S. Sixth District Rep. Jim Clyburn
U.S. Sixth District Rep. Jim Clyburn(Live 5/File)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Congressman James E. Clyburn issued a statement on social media Wednesday morning after hearing the president of Ukraine’s address to Congress. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a call for assistance from the United States in a livestreamed speech.

Clyburn wrote, “This morning, my colleagues and I heard a powerful message from President Zelenskyy about the horrors his people are enduring from Putin’s unjust war. We must continue to work with our allies and partners to responsibly get Ukraine the resources they need. #StandWithUkraine

