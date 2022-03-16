Advertisement

Braves boost outfield with additions of Rosario, Dickerson

Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario celebrates after hitting a three run home run during the fourth...
Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario celebrates after hitting a three run home run during the fourth inning in Game 6 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Atlanta.(Source: AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have signed outfielder Eddie Rosario, the 2021 NLCS MVP, to a two-year contract with $18 million guaranteed.

The Braves added more outfield depth by signing Alex Dickerson to a $1 million, one-year deal that is not guaranteed. The addition of Rosario adds important depth to an outfield that may be without Ronald Acuña Jr., who continues to recover from knee surgery, for the first month of the season. The deals to boost Atlanta’s outfield came one day after the team signed newly acquired first baseman Matt Olson to a $168 million, eight-year contract.

The Braves also signed former Tampa Bay right-hander Collin McHugh this week.

