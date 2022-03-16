Arnold hits late three, leads Jaguars to first Elite 8 since 2010

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Miguel Arnold hit a go-ahead three pointer with less than two seconds remaining to give #5 AU men’s basketball a 77-76 win over #4 Queens, sending the Jaguars to their first Elite 8 appearance since 2010.

The Jaguars trailed Queens for most of the game before coming back late. The Royals took the lead on a Kenny Die layup with 8.7 seconds left.

Tyree Myers brought the ball down the court before handing it off to Arnold who knocked down the shot.

“We work on that every day. We’re here every day. They trust me,” Arnold said after the game. “[Tyree] told me to shoot it. I shot it and it went in. We’re going to the Elite 8 and we’re going to keep working. It’s not done.”

“We ran a play at the end of the game called ‘Chop’, which we haven’t [run] right all year,” said head coach Dip Metress. “Tyree made a great handoff pass to Miguel. He’s our all-time leading three point shooter. When it released, all I looked to see is if we were going to rebound the miss. Then I’m like, ‘holy hell it’s going in.’ It was a great pass, great shot by Miguel. I’m proud of our fans for coming here, and I guess we’re going to Evansville whenever. I don’t even know when the damn thing starts, but I don’t even care.”

The remaining eight teams will be re-seeded, and the Elite 8 will start Tuesday, March 22. All remaining games will be played in Evansville, IN.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.