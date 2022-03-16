Advertisement

Aquinas’s Charlie Bussey III signs with Francis Marion

By Nick Proto
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aquinas baseball star Charlie Bussey III signed his NLI to play baseball with Francis Marion University Wednesday.

Bussey led the area with nine home runs last season. He’s a three-sport athlete, also playing football and basketball for the Irish. He said his favorite sport has always been baseball, and the other sports helped prepare his body to play baseball in college.

“Physicality, just getting bigger,” he said. “Summer workouts, just changing my body, getting ready for the upcoming baseball season. Getting built, just getting that so-called free workout. Just for the baseball season.”

