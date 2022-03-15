Advertisement

What the Tech: Important Windows update to prevent hackers

By Jamey Tucker
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you use a Windows PC, there’s an important message from Microsoft about how your computer is at risk of being hacked by cyber-criminals.

It could happen even if you have an anti-virus program installed. Here’s why you should update your computer before going to bed tonight.

In terms of security updates, this is a big one. Microsoft discovered a hole in the windows software that allows someone, a bad actor, as they say, to gain access to your computer remotely. According to Microsoft, it patches 71 holes or vulnerabilities, and that’s just the ones it knows about.

MORE | What the Tech: Tracking with Apple AirTags This ad will end in 29 seconds You can skip this ad in 14 seconds

The most serious problem is remote access. If a hacker targets your computer, they can take over from wherever they are, see your information, install software and keyloggers where they can see every letter you type.

Vulnerabilities also include ‘spoofing’, the elevation of privilege, and denial of service. These are also known as ‘zero-day’ vulnerabilities, meaning they are already threats. Updating a Windows PC is critical.

To check to see if yours needs updating, click on the Windows start button in the lower left hand of the screen. Look for ‘update and security, and choose ‘windows update’.

MORE | How you can donate to support the people of Ukraine

Alternately, just click on power and restart. If an update is available, it’ll install itself when the computer starts up again. Updates like this are both good and bad. Good because there’s a fix, but bad because hackers, if they didn’t already know about it, know about it now.

So, if you’ve got a Windows PC. Update it right away.

That’s the security update is for computers using Windows 10 and 11. Older Windows programs such as XP are no longer supported, and no updates are available to patch the vulnerabilities.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Hawkins Jr.
Wife finds video, reports husband in molestation of 5-year-old
Douglas Elementary School
Grandparents file police report against Edgefield County school nurse
No vacancy
Ruling helps Ga. residents who rely on motels for housing
Dr. Kenneth McPherson
I-TEAM: Moving day for McPherson, now a convicted sex offender
Delta 8 THC plant
Suit claims cannabis chemical delta-8 legal under Georgia law

Latest News

Hardie Davis response
Exclusive interview: Augusta mayor responds to allegations
University Hospital in Augusta
Local hospitals catch up on elective surgeries as COVID declines
Hospitals catch on elective surgeries
Hospitals catch up on elective surgeries
downtown Augusta
Two years later: Local businesses reflect on the pandemic
2 years later: Businesses reflect on pandemic
2 years later: Businesses reflect on the pandemic