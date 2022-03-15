VA report recommends changes to Charlie Norwood hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Changes could be coming for veteran care in Augusta.

In a new report from the VA, a committee recommends shutting down services at the Charlie Norwood facility downtown. The VA says it’s not up to standards.

August is mentioned on page 28 of the report. Recommendations are to make sure VA facilities are providing proper care.

The report lists several things that can be improved: the downtown VA does not meet the standards for delivering modern health care, lacks the space for growth, and has infrastructure issues.

Now, there may be more traction on this report than in the past.

The Charlie Norwood VA in downtown Augusta has towered over 15th street since 1980. This isn’t the first time changes have been suggested.

Josh Anderson is one veteran using the downtown VA.

“I injured my back, and I have permanent nerve damage in my leg and my foot,” he said.

They’ve helped him get back on his feet after the Korean War.

“I wouldn’t be able to function as a member of society without the help I get from the VA,” said Anderson.

But having to travel back and forth between the two VAs can get confusing.

“There are things that you have to go to the uptown facility for that they don’t offer downtown, and there are things downtown that they don’t offer uptown,” he said.

But big changes could be coming soon. The detailed report of the Georgia Market suggests tearing down the downtown VA and moving all operations to the uptown location. More buildings and facilities would be developed because there’s more room for the growing number of patients.

“I have had nothing but great care at the VA,” he said.

Anderson and other veterans say there’s nothing wrong with the current locations. But the report shows the current hospitals need to modernize men

tal health resources and the blind rehabilitation unit. There’s still hesitation from veterans on how their care could be impacted.

“Would the funding be better used on the veterans themselves getting the treatments they need instead of using the funding for bricks and sticks, new buildings,” he asked.

Statement on VA report ...Assesses there is room to improve facilities and care for Augusta’s veterans. The Senator looks forward to reading the report and discussing its recommendations with VA officials, Augusta veterans, and the Augusta community...”

