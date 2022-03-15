S.C. State House news: House speaker says he won’t run for re-election

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Jay Lucas, South Carolina speaker of the House, said he won’t run for re-election this November.

“I will hope that each of you believes I have been a worthy servant of this chamber,” said Lucas during a budget meeting on Tuesday.

Lucas has served in the House since 1999 and was elected speaker in 2014.

South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick said:

“We want to sincerely thank Speaker Lucas for his years of service and commitment to our conservative causes. Over the years, we’ve worked together on building our Party, securing the integrity of our elections, and strengthening the Republican cause across our state. We’ll miss his leadership, but wish him well in his retirement.”

Lawmakers sprint through $14 billion budget

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina House approved the state’s $14 billion budget in one day with little debate over big-ticket items.

The House voted 108-7 late Monday to give the budget key approval. They plan to return to the chamber for routine final approval Tuesday morning, sending it on to the Senate.

There was only about three hours of debate, almost on all items voted down like stricter abortion rules or not paying for a state health card that some worried could be used as a COVID-19 vaccine passport.

The budget provides $1 billion for roads and raises for all state employees and most teachers and state law enforcement officers.

