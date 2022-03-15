Advertisement

New Mexican restaurant to open in Evans

By Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new restaurant for you to check out.

It’s called Señor Mezcal, and the owner says they’re offering something different. It’ll be on Washington Road, not far from Evans Towne Center Park.

Abimael Lagunes says they’ll start with the Mexican dishes you’re used to and add something new each week. They’ll also make their drinks from scratch. Lagunes is from the southern part of Mexico, and he’ll bring unique ingredients and flavors.

Columbia County commissioners are set to vote on the restaurant’s liquor license, and the restaurant will announce the opening day after that.

“That’s different, it’s like right here in the United States, you have the taste that is from the north then you go down to the south, and it’s a different taste as well. It’s the same in Mexico, so we’re going to start from there and see what happens,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Hawkins Jr.
Wife finds video, reports husband in molestation of 5-year-old
Douglas Elementary School
Grandparents file police report against Edgefield County school nurse
No vacancy
Ruling helps Ga. residents who rely on motels for housing
Dr. Kenneth McPherson
I-TEAM: Moving day for McPherson, now a convicted sex offender
Delta 8 THC plant
Suit claims cannabis chemical delta-8 legal under Georgia law

Latest News

New Mexican restaurant to open in Evans
New Mexican restaurant to open in Evans
Augusta- Richmond County's Municipal Building
Augusta leaders OK Juneteenth fun, eye homeless issues
The new Golden Harvest logo is displayed behind CEP Amy Breitmann during an unveiling on March...
Golden Harvest Food Bank unveils new logo full of symbolism
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent