New Mexican restaurant to open in Evans

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new restaurant for you to check out.

It’s called Señor Mezcal, and the owner says they’re offering something different. It’ll be on Washington Road, not far from Evans Towne Center Park.

Abimael Lagunes says they’ll start with the Mexican dishes you’re used to and add something new each week. They’ll also make their drinks from scratch. Lagunes is from the southern part of Mexico, and he’ll bring unique ingredients and flavors.

Columbia County commissioners are set to vote on the restaurant’s liquor license, and the restaurant will announce the opening day after that.

“That’s different, it’s like right here in the United States, you have the taste that is from the north then you go down to the south, and it’s a different taste as well. It’s the same in Mexico, so we’re going to start from there and see what happens,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.