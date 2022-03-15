Advertisement

Marvel debuts trailer for first Muslim superhero ‘Ms. Marvel’

“Ms. Marvel” is set to debut on Disney+ this summer. (Source: Marvel Entertainment)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Marvel is introducing its first Muslim superhero on screen.

“Ms. Marvel” is set to debut on Disney+ this summer.

The character, Kamala Khan, was introduced in comics in 2013 before getting her own series the next year.

Kamala, played by Iman Vellani, is a Muslim, Pakistani-American high school student from New Jersey.

The new series appears to be her origin story, in which she envisions herself as a version of Captain Marvel. The trailer doesn’t show how she gets her powers or their extent, but she describes them as “cosmic.”

“Ms. Marvel” starts streaming June 8.

Kamala Khan will also appear in the movie “The Marvels,” which comes out next year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Hawkins Jr.
Wife finds video, reports husband in molestation of 5-year-old
Douglas Elementary School
Grandparents file police report against Edgefield County school nurse
No vacancy
Ruling helps Ga. residents who rely on motels for housing
Dr. Kenneth McPherson
I-TEAM: Moving day for McPherson, now a convicted sex offender
Delta 8 THC plant
Suit claims cannabis chemical delta-8 legal under Georgia law

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden signed the $1.5 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act into law...
Biden signs budget bill with Ukraine aid but no virus cash
Georgia state Capitol
Ga. Capitol news: GOP senators break ranks to doom school voucher bill
Prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and Czech Republic are to meet Zelensky in Kyiv.
EU leaders travel to Ukraine as attacks continue
Stacey Abrams is running for governor in Georiga.
Stacey Abrams says she’s more ready to be Georgia governor