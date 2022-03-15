Advertisement

Local araneologist discusses what to expect with Joro spiders

By Craig Allison
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The palm-sized Joro spider has been making headlines, with recent studies predicting they will spread throughout the east coast.

Although the east Asian invasive species has become well known recently, they’ve been here for almost a decade.

Dr. Cathy Tugmon, araneologist and associate professor in biology, Augusta University said: “This spider came into the United States as best as they can estimate, probably about 2013, and showed up in Georgia in about 2014. So, it’s been here for a while.”

Where the newest concern lies has to do with the environment around us.

Court Bull, retention manager, Horne’s Pest Control said: “You should expect a lot of bugs, a lot of different kinds of bugs. Unfortunately, our winter was so mild that I predict a very heavy pest season. It never really got cold enough to knock the population down.”

Combined with its ability to survive cold conditions, the Joro is multiplying more noticeably this season.

They hate competing for space and use their unique web abilities to get away from each other.

Tugmon said: “They’re so good at ballooning that actually, they have had spiders fall onto ships that are 200 miles off the coast.”

She says they’re harmless, with fangs almost too small to penetrate human skin and a venom bite that’s no more harmful than a bee sting.

“I research spiders, so I have great respect for them. But they get a lot of bad play in Hollywood, and they’re made the villain,” she said.

Tugmon says the best way to keep spiders at bay is to cut down on light. They typically like to spin webs near back porches or entrances where light is seeping out at night.

