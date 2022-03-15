Advertisement

Kroger announces promotion to help customers save money at the pump

Kroger customers now have a way to save money at the pump as fuel prices soar.
Kroger customers now have a way to save money at the pump as fuel prices soar.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WMBF) – Kroger customers now have a way to save money at the pump as fuel prices soar.

According to press release from the grocery chain, customers can earn 4x Kroger fuel points on select gift card purchases using a corresponding coupon available in-store, online, or through the Kroger app.

When using the coupon, for example, a $25 gift card would be worth 100 fuel points. But officials say some gift cards, including Kroger gift cards, are not included in the promotion.

The promotion will begin on Wednesday, March 16, and will run through Tuesday, March 22.

“We know many shoppers purchase gift cards to use like cash when dining out or shopping in other locations, so this offers a great way for our customers to save on fuel at the same time,” said Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “For every 100 fuel points earned, customers can receive 10 cents off per gallon at any Kroger Fuel Center.”

Through a separate fuel savings promotion, Kroger customers can also earn 2x fuel points from Wednesday, March 16, through Tuesday, March 29, on groceries with a digital coupon.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Elementary School
Grandparents file police report against Edgefield County school nurse
Charles Hawkins Jr.
Wife finds video, reports husband in molestation of 5-year-old
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
His car wouldn't start, until a mechanic took this GPS device off his car.
He paid off his car. Two years later, he says dealer’s GPS device left him stranded
Dr. Kenneth McPherson
I-TEAM: Moving day for McPherson, now a convicted sex offender

Latest News

Naomi Irion, 18, has been missing since March 12. She was last seen sitting in her car in a...
Nevada woman possibly kidnapped from Walmart parking lot, deputies say
Authorities say two sheriff's deputies were shot and wounded south of Tacoma, Washington, and a...
Wash. deputies shot during SWAT operation identified
More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Russian forces try to crush Ukraine defenses amid diplomacy
Deputy Dominique “Dom” Calata, 35, remains in critical condition. A six-year veteran of the...
2 deputies wounded during SWAT arrest attempt, suspect dead
Paul Drecksler made an honest mistake on a trip to Miami. He spent the night in a stranger's...
Man sleeps in stranger’s house after mistaking it for Airbnb