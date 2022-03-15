Advertisement

Golden Harvest Food Bank unveils new logo full of symbolism

The new Golden Harvest logo is displayed behind CEP Amy Breitmann during an unveiling on March...
The new Golden Harvest logo is displayed behind CEP Amy Breitmann during an unveiling on March 15, 2022.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After 40 years of serving the hungry, Golden Harvest Food Bank on Tuesday announced that it has completed a rebrand that better reflects Golden Harvest’s goal of eliminating hunger in its 25-county service area.

The new look includes an updated logo, color palette and tagline.

MORE | Gas prices drop in 2-state region, but don’t get too excited

“The new look has a nod toward our past yet communicates the large scope of logistics involved in serving more than 12 million meals a year, while representing our passionate belief that every meal, volunteer, donor, partner and employee matters,” said Amy Breitmann, president and CEO of the nonprofit.

The logo is full of symbolism, with elements representing concepts like multiplication of resources, volunteers and more.

The food bank’s previous logo was designed prior to many digital platforms and responsive websites, which has generated challenges, particularly with visibility due to its thin font and singular format, Golden Harvest said.

Leaders at the food bank believe the new logo and colors will allow more heightened visibility in the community.

Visit goldenharvest.org to explore the new website, brand, and to learn more about Golden Harvest Food Bank’s impact in the community.

Golden Harvest’s new logo files can be accessed here.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Hawkins Jr.
Wife finds video, reports husband in molestation of 5-year-old
Douglas Elementary School
Grandparents file police report against Edgefield County school nurse
No vacancy
Ruling helps Ga. residents who rely on motels for housing
Dr. Kenneth McPherson
I-TEAM: Moving day for McPherson, now a convicted sex offender
Delta 8 THC plant
Suit claims cannabis chemical delta-8 legal under Georgia law

Latest News

St. Patrick's Day
St. Patrick’s Day parade makes a return to Augusta this week
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Sending support for Ukraine
One on One with Richard Rogers│ Sending support for Ukraine
A formation of U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons fly over during a centennial ceremony for...
‘Manufacturing Madness’ looks for coolest thing made in SC
Army Soldier Surprises Wife With A Homecoming At International Studies Elementary Charter
Teacher gets surprised by military husband’s return