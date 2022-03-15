Golden Harvest Food Bank unveils new logo full of symbolism

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After 40 years of serving the hungry, Golden Harvest Food Bank on Tuesday announced that it has completed a rebrand that better reflects Golden Harvest’s goal of eliminating hunger in its 25-county service area.

The new look includes an updated logo, color palette and tagline.

“The new look has a nod toward our past yet communicates the large scope of logistics involved in serving more than 12 million meals a year, while representing our passionate belief that every meal, volunteer, donor, partner and employee matters,” said Amy Breitmann, president and CEO of the nonprofit.

The logo is full of symbolism, with elements representing concepts like multiplication of resources, volunteers and more.

The food bank’s previous logo was designed prior to many digital platforms and responsive websites, which has generated challenges, particularly with visibility due to its thin font and singular format, Golden Harvest said.

Leaders at the food bank believe the new logo and colors will allow more heightened visibility in the community.

Visit goldenharvest.org to explore the new website, brand, and to learn more about Golden Harvest Food Bank’s impact in the community.

Golden Harvest’s new logo files can be accessed here.

