Gas prices drop in 2-state region, but don’t get too excited

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two-state drivers are seeing a decrease in the price of gasoline Tuesday.

The decline of a penny or less is hardly enough to offset the nearly 84 cent increase in average U.S. prices over the past month, but it’s a positive change for drivers — if only slight.

Overnight, the national average price dropped to $4.316 per gallon, down from $4.325 Monday.

In Georgia, the average price Tuesday is $4.281 per gallon, down from $4.287 on Monday. In Augusta, the average price is down 0.013 cent to $4.198 per gallon.

In South Carolina, the average on Tuesday is $4.056, down from $4.066 Monday. In Aiken and Edgefield counties, the average price is down .002 cent overnight to $4.137.

AAA says the decline is partly due to the price of crude oil falling below $100 per barrel. The cost of a barrel fell more than eight percent, down to $99.76. This is the first time oil dipped below $100 since March 1.

This isn’t expected to last long as experts predict prices will rise again for the spring and summer travel season.

AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross explained the cost of oil accounts for 50% of what drivers pay at the pump.

Energy prices are contributing to the worst inflation Americans have seen in 40 years , far outpacing higher wages.

