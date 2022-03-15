Advertisement

Ga. Capitol news: Senators to vote on suspending gas tax

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA - With gas prices at record highs, state senators in Georgia could vote as early as Tuesday on a measure that would temporarily suspend the state tax consumers pay for each gallon of gas.

Currently, Georgia’s gas tax is 29 cents a gallon for gasoline. For diesel, the state tax is almost 33 cents a gallon. The bill would suspend the state tax through May 31.

State representatives in the Georgia House approved the measure last week. If the Georgia Senate approves the bill, it would then go to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk for his signature. Kemp has said he will sign it.

At the federal level, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock said he’s working on legislation to cut federal gas taxes for much longer.

Georgia bills in doubt include voting changes, horse racing

ATLANTA - Georgia lawmakers are facing a key deadline with much work still to do.

Tuesday is crossover day in the General Assembly, when bills and other measures are required to pass in the House or Senate and move on to the other chamber.

Lawmakers on Tuesday will decide questions including whether they should legalize horse racing.

Some key proposals have already moved forward, like a mental health reform measure, but lawmakers will consider additional proposals on Tuesday.

Measures that have already failed include include a proposal to loosen the state’s hands-free cellphone law for drivers.

It’s still possible for lawmakers to later resurrect many proposals that don’t pass Tuesday.

