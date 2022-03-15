Advertisement

Florida man wins $5 million from scratch-off ticket

Florida Lottery education contributions hit $36 billion
Florida Lottery education contributions hit $36 billion(tcw-wflx)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A Florida man is much richer after winning $5 million from a scratch-off ticket, the state lottery said.

The Florida Lottery announced Tuesday that 63-year-old Marty Moon claimed the prize from a “Gold Rush Limited” scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office.

The lottery said Moon bought the winning ticket from a food mart in Lakeland, Florida. The retailer is set to receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The lottery said he chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of almost $4 million.

The Florida Lottery said scratch-off games made up 75% of ticket sales and generated more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund in the fiscal year of 2020-2021.

