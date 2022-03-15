Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A closed upper low is heading our way and will bring high rain chances through Wednesday night. Scattered showers will be possible this evening and turn more widespread overnight. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s through sunset then drop into the mid and upper 50s overnight. Winds will be out of the east/southeast between 3-8 mph.

The closed upper low will bring storms to the region during the day Wednesday. Severe weather chances are low, but not zero, with a 5% chance for strong winds, 5% chance for hail up to the size of quarters, and 2% tornado risk for our southern counties. Storms will be capable of producing heavy rain that could lead to localized minor flooding issues. Rain totals will be between 1-2″ with isolated areas seeing 2″+. There will likely be multiple waves of rain Wednesday, but in between showers and storms highs will be able to reach the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be mainly out of the east/southeast during the day between 5-10 mph.

Isolated severe weather is possible Wednesday with storms moving through the region. (WRDW)

Lingering showers and downpours will stick around through Wednesday night, but Thursday morning looks dry with clearing skies and lows in the low 50s.

Thursday will be dry with clearing skies during the day and afternoon highs in the mid to low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny during the day. Winds will be out of the west/southwest between 5-10 mph.

A cold front will bring the chance for showers late in the day Friday. Highs on Friday will be warm ahead of the front in the mid to upper 70s. Rain will move through late Friday into Friday night, but dry out for the weekend.

Nice weather in store this weekend behind the front. Sunny skies Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.