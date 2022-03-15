Columbia County Sheriff’s Office host K9 teams for training

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Forty teams of dogs are honing their skills as K9s for law enforcement agencies in Georgia, South Carolina, and surrounding states.

The training is happening at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s been great being able to get together with some of these other agencies, learning their tactics and how we can evolve and improve as an industry altogether,” said Mike Sanatan, Columbia County sheriff’s deputy.

Santana helped put this together. He says getting to work with and learn from other agencies is great.

“Every time you’re training, you’re picking up what other agencies are doing, learning some of their tactics, some of their procedures, seeing what you can improve and what you’re doing well on,” he said.

He says K9s are very useful.

“They serve a lot of roles that we’re unable to do, specifically location tools. They do detection for us in the form of finding narcotics or explosives and at times finding people whether it be a suspect or a missing juvenile,” said Santana.

Their K9 teams get to work with other trainers and agencies to get better.

“Being able to hone our skills and making sure we’re good enough to perform all these tasks is pretty important,” he said.

