Advertisement

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office host K9 teams for training

By Will Volk
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Forty teams of dogs are honing their skills as K9s for law enforcement agencies in Georgia, South Carolina, and surrounding states.

The training is happening at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s been great being able to get together with some of these other agencies, learning their tactics and how we can evolve and improve as an industry altogether,” said Mike Sanatan, Columbia County sheriff’s deputy.

MORE | K9 alerts border patrol agents to mother, 4-year-old concealed in trunk for over an hour

Santana helped put this together. He says getting to work with and learn from other agencies is great.

“Every time you’re training, you’re picking up what other agencies are doing, learning some of their tactics, some of their procedures, seeing what you can improve and what you’re doing well on,” he said.

MORE | 2 people, police dog killed after stolen cruiser crashes vehicle into train in Nebraska

He says K9s are very useful.

“They serve a lot of roles that we’re unable to do, specifically location tools. They do detection for us in the form of finding narcotics or explosives and at times finding people whether it be a suspect or a missing juvenile,” said Santana.

Their K9 teams get to work with other trainers and agencies to get better.

“Being able to hone our skills and making sure we’re good enough to perform all these tasks is pretty important,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charles Hawkins Jr.
Wife finds video, reports husband in molestation of 5-year-old
Douglas Elementary School
Grandparents file police report against Edgefield County school nurse
No vacancy
Ruling helps Ga. residents who rely on motels for housing
Dr. Kenneth McPherson
I-TEAM: Moving day for McPherson, now a convicted sex offender
Delta 8 THC plant
Suit claims cannabis chemical delta-8 legal under Georgia law

Latest News

Hardie Davis response
Exclusive interview: Augusta mayor responds to allegations
University Hospital in Augusta
Local hospitals catch up on elective surgeries as COVID declines
Hospitals catch on elective surgeries
Hospitals catch up on elective surgeries
downtown Augusta
Two years later: Local businesses reflect on the pandemic
2 years later: Businesses reflect on pandemic
2 years later: Businesses reflect on the pandemic