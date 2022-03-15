City leaders work to demolish Augusta’s abandoned homes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Seven people are out of a personal care home after a fire over the weekend.

The flames spread from an abandoned home on D’Antignac Street. Fires at abandoned homes are not at all uncommon in Augusta.

“I’m just glad when they tear it down,” said Delores Heath.

The view from Heath’s front porch is not a pretty one. It’s two abandoned homes, and one of them was damaged by fire.

“There was a fire at all of them, they set all these houses on fire,” said Heath.

She’s lived near Twiggs Circle since she was born. In recent years the neighborhood has gone through a major revitalization. Many abandoned homes that used to be here are gone.

“No more drugs around here. You know, things have changed,” she said. “I feel really safe.”

That’s the goal, citywide.

Jordan Johnson, commissioner for District 1 said: “We are addressing blight in communities now in a way that we’ve never addressed it before.”

Since the blight ordinance passed, the city has torn down 67 blighted homes, including some with fire damage.

“It’s a safety concern. They are public health concerns,” he said.

We compared a list of blighted properties to fires in 2021. At least four streets with multiple abandoned homes had fires. Augusta Fire says most of these fires are accidentally caused by people trying to stay warm in the cold. The blight ordinance is making it quicker to demolish them.

If you see anything you’d like to be torn down use Augusta 311 to report it, and the city will inspect. The city also tells us it’s also invested $4 million in SPLOST 8 funds to address blight over the next seven years.

“We’ve reported the property, we’ve identified the funding, we’ve worked with the homeowners, and then the property comes down,” said Johnson.

