Advertisement

Billions of dollars in COVID-19 relief remains for small businesses

By Cameron Bopp
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For some small-business owners, there could be up to $26,000 per employee left over from federal COVID-19 relief programs.

That money comes from ERC funds which are Employee Retention Credits that Congress passed under the CARES Act at the beginning of the pandemic.

Accounting experts with Omega Accounting Solutions say businesses were forced to pick between Paycheck Protection Program Loans and ERC funds to help stay afloat and keep workers employed. Just last year, Congress allowed businesses to take advantage of both, which is why some business owners might not know they have the opportunity to do so.

“Eligible small businesses can claim up to $26,000 per employee [using ERC funds], so it’s a very substantial and impactful credit opportunity,” says Jay Woods, Founder & CEO of Omega Accounting Solutions.

Woods says businesses had to “pick a path” originally, but now that businesses can use both, there’s a wide range of who is eligible.

“If your revenue was impacted by COVID-19 government shutdown orders and restrictions, you could potentially qualify,” Woods says. “If it wasn’t but your business was nominally affected, whether that was supply chain or social distancing, if your business was impacted in more than a 10% way, you could also qualify for the credit.”

You can read more about whether you’re eligible and how to apply for funds by going Omega Accounting Solutions’ website.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas Elementary School
Grandparents file police report against Edgefield County school nurse
Charles Hawkins Jr.
Wife finds video, reports husband in molestation of 5-year-old
If Daylight saving time throws off your sleep, there's a reason for that. (Source: CNN,...
Senate passes bill that would make daylight saving time permanent
His car wouldn't start, until a mechanic took this GPS device off his car.
He paid off his car. Two years later, he says dealer’s GPS device left him stranded
Dr. Kenneth McPherson
I-TEAM: Moving day for McPherson, now a convicted sex offender

Latest News

A photo of a fire truck.
One injured in trailer home fire in Aiken
Augusta University's Miguel Arnold cuts the net after hitting the game-winning three to send...
Arnold hits late three, leads Jaguars to first Elite 8 since 2010
The Savannah River Site covers 198,046 acres, including parts<br />of Aiken, Barnwell and...
‘The possibilities are endless’: SRS highlights first female operators
SRS
SRS highlights first female operators
Augusta Sweet 16
Augusta vs. Queens in Sweet 16