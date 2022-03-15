Augusta leaders OK Juneteenth fun, eye homeless issues

The commission approved partnering with Band of Brothers for a 2022 Juneteenth celebration. The city would waive all fees connected with the use of the Augusta Commons, the cleanup fees and stage fees, provide in-kind services, and assist with the payment of salaries for deputies providing security.

The homelessness task force plan is ready, but it won’t be presented just yet. They’re approving for commissioners to hold a series of work sessions along with task force members to review strategies and recommendations of the panel. After the work sessions, then the plan will come before commission to be passed. The goal is for that to happen at the last meeting of the month.